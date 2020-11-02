New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that no manufacturing activity will be allowed in any new industrial area in Delhi, and only hi-tech and service industries will be permitted in the national capital.

"I thank Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for approving our proposal to amend the master plan to change the definition of industrial activity. Earlier, manufacturing was permitted which led to pollution and filth. Now, only the high tech and service industry will be permitted. Industrial areas will become neat, clean, and green," Chief Minister Kejriwal tweeted.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Loses Nearly $7 Billion in a Day As Shares of Reliance Industries Tumble Following Drop in Its Quarterly Profit.

In another tweet, he said that the historic decision taken for the development of industrial areas will now open up new avenues of possibilities for the service sector in Delhi, accelerate new age business and strengthen the economy of Delhi.Replying to a news article, Kejriwal hoped that the existing industrial area will also shift to service and high-tech industries.

"Not just new industrial areas, industries in existing industrial areas could also shift to service and high tech industries. We hope that most of the existing industries will make that shift," he tweeted.

Also Read | School Fee Issue: Private Schools in Rajasthan Call Indefinite Mass Strike From November 5.

Addressing media the Chief Minister said units that came under the 'office category' can shift to Delhi from NCR.

"IT, media offices, BPO, lawyer, CA, architect, placement agency, and other establishments that till now came under the 'office' category and could open only in the commercial area. Rates of commercial areas were very high in Delhi, so the offices shifted to Gurgaon, Noida, or Faridabad. Now they will be able to come in the industrial area at a cheaper rate," Kejriwal said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)