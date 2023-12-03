New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on its way to winning the assembly elections in the Hindi heartland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition parties, saying that if they come together at one stage, no matter how well the photo is clicked, they cannot win the trust of people.

"These election results are a learning experience for the Congress and its arrogant alliance parties as well. If some dynastic parties come together at one stage, no matter how well the photo is clicked, you cannot win the trust of the country," Prime Minister Modi said while speaking to party workers at the BJP's headquarters in Delhi.

"To win the country's heart you need to show the will to serve the country. And these arrogant alliance partners, do not show any intention of doing so," he added.

The Prime Minister said that these opposition alliance partners engage in "foul talk" and "negativity" to grab media headlines but it is not enough to win people's hearts.

"Foul talk, despair and negativity can help these arrogant parties to get attractive media headlines but this does not give them a place in people's hearts," PM Modi said.

Taking on the INDIA bloc parties, the Prime Minister said that the assembly election results, the counting of which is in the final stages, said that they do not feel ashamed of joining hands with those who are "corrupt".

"This (election results) is a lesson for those parties that do not feel ashamed of allying with those who indulge in corruption. Those who want to cover up corrupt people and speak ill of agencies investigating corruption should understand that these election results show people's support for the fight against corruption," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also warned the Congress' alliance partners not to stand against development and welfare.

"Today's results are a threat against those forces who stand against development and national welfare. Whenever there is development, the Congress and its allies oppose it. When we launch Vande Bharat trains, Ayushman Bharat, make homes for the poor, provide tap water connections to them, send them funds for village welfare, they oppose it, and make fun of it," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister asked all the opposition parties to work on themselves so that people do not wipe them out in the elections.

"The BJP has challenged all these parties today, asking them to improve on themselves. Otherwise, people will clean you up one by one," Modi warned.

Asking opposition parties not to impede the smooth flow of central government schemes, Modi said, "Today, it is a lesson for all these parties not to come in between the central government's schemes for the poor and the funds sent for them. If they do not do so, people will knock them off."

Modi also advised the Congress and its alliance partners not to engage in politics that gives a boost to anti-national forces and works to divide and weaken the country.

"For the sake of democracy, I would like to advise the Congress and its alliance parties, not to practice any politics that gives strength to anti-national forces, to those who divide society, and to ideologies that weaken the country," he said.

The BJP is on its way to creating a record in Madhya Pradesh and its expected coming to power again after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years is an apparent indication of the party's organizational hold in the state as well as popularity of its schemes and leadership.

Rajasthan seems to have followed the over three-decade-old trend of rotating governments and the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot appears to be on its way out.

BJP has bounced back strongly in Chhattisgarh, where the ruling Congress was expected to have done well. A strong, sustained and aggressive campaign and its matching Congress in poll promises seem to work for the BJP.

The counting of votes in the four states, which went to the polls last month, started at 8 am on Sunday. (ANI)

