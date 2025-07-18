Malerkotla (PB), Jul 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that no mercy will be shown to people who had spread the curse of drugs in the state.

Speaking after inaugurating new tehsil complexes at Ahmedgarh and Amargarh, he said that the "Drug Jarnails who were once considered invincible have now been put behind the bars."

The resounding success of the ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh is a testimony that the people stand with the state government in its war against drugs, an official statement quoted Mann as saying.

The chief minister claimed that the Congress and Akalis were divided houses as their leaders squabble for power. "These power hungry politicians can't survive without it. They are getting restless as people have ousted them to opt the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

Mann said the state government will take several pro-people decisions in the coming days and ensure that youth become job-givers instead of job-seekers.

He said Punjab is the sacred land of great Gurus, saints and seers who preached love, harmony and tolerance.

However, some "anti-Punjab forces" have been trying to destroy this fabric of unity by orchestrating sacrilegious acts against holy scriptures since 2016, Mann said, reiterating his government's resolve to ensure exemplary punishment for such culprits.

He also highlighted the key public welfare initiatives of the state government, including the recent Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana under which cashless medical treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh will be extended to every family in Punjab.

Mann said that Punjab has set a benchmark by providing government jobs to more than 55,000 youths in the last three years.

"The transparent recruitment has increased their faith in the state government. So the youths are shunning the idea of moving abroad and instead prepare for government jobs," he said.

