New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that candidates contesting elections need not be required to disclose minute details of moveable property owned by them or their families unless that property has some substantial value that could impact the choice of voters.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and PV Sanjay Kumar made these remarks while upholding the 2019 election of the Independent MLA Karikho Kri from the Tezu Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.

The court said that there is no absolute right for any voter to delve deep into the private life of a candidate and to know every minute information unless such information has some substantial value.

In the meantime, the court also clarified that its finding should not be treated as precedent as it was based only on the facts and circumstances of the matter.

The court has set aside the Gauhati High Court decision declaring Kri's election null and void. Kri has approached the top court, challenging the Gauhati High Court decision.

The detailed court order is awaited. (ANI)

