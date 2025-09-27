Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): After protests in UP's Bareilly over 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, Congress MP Imran Masood on Saturday urged the Muslim Community to not show their love for the Prophet like this.

Speaking to ANI, Masood requested Ulemas (Islamic scholars) to stop doing all things in Mosques except Namaz,

"This drama is going on in the country, where some groups of people incite people here and there, and there's talk of spreading hatred. In Bareilly, people came out. Why are they coming out? Mosques are for namaz. Don't go astray. The police don't feel pity when they lathi-charge you. The police don't feel pain when they shoot you... I want to request all the respected Ulema to stop this work which is being done as part of a conspiracy. This work is not right. It is not right under any circumstances. Mosques are for offering namaz and should remain for that..." said Masood.

The Congress MP also asserted that there is no need to show love for Prophet Muhammad after Namaz. He claimed that being a Muslim means that you have love for Muhammad in your heart.

"There's no Muslim who doesn't have love in their heart for Muhammad. Without love for him, a Muslim cannot be a Muslim. So, there's no need to show it like this after namaz. Being a Muslim means you have love in your heart. Without that, you're not a Muslim," added Masood.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning following the recent violence in Bareilly ahead of the Hindu festival season of Durga Puja and Diwali.

He cautioned individuals who resort to disorder, arson, and vandalism in the name of religion, particularly during festivals. He specifically addressed those who claim "I Love Muhammad" while engaging in destructive behaviour, questioning their awareness of the ongoing Shardiya Navratri celebrations.

Addressing a public rally in UP's Shravasti, he said, "Some people don't like... Whenever a Hindu festival or celebration arrives, they start feeling the heat, and to cool off, we have to resort to denting and painting...If anyone dares to cause a commotion by protesting on the roads... I am warning, they will have to pay a heavy price for it."

Additionally, he condemned those who engaged in disorderly behaviour and compared them to "Chanda-Munda," warning that Mother Bhagwati would not tolerate such actions.

"Those people who are taking recourse to disorder, arson, and vandalism by saying 'I Love Muhammad'... Do they know that this is Shardiya Navratri? If you act as 'Chanda-Munda', Mother Bhagwati will never tolerate it," Yogi said, stressing that while enthusiasm during festivals is natural, it must be accompanied by responsibility. (ANI)

