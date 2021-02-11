Itanagar, Feb 11 (PTI) No new COVID-19 cases were detected in Arunachal Pradesh in the last two days, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

There are four active cases in the state at present, said State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa.

In all, Arunachal Pradesh has reported 16,831 COVID-19 cases.

While 16,771 patients have recovered, 56 people succumbed to the infection.

So far, 3,98,385 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 754 on Wednesday, Dr Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said that 20,280 health workers have received COVID vaccines so far in the state.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Seven persons have so far reported adverse event following immunisation (AEFI), Padung said.

The state has received 32,000 doses of Covishield vaccines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)