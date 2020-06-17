India News | No New COVID-19 Cases Detected in Mizoram, Tally at 121

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 17 (ANI): Mizoram Government on Wednesday confirmed that no new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the sate and the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 121.

"A total of 821 samples from Siaha, Lawngtlai, Kolasib, Hnahthial, Lunglei and Aizawl District were tested yesterday. Among this, 633 samples tested negative for COVID-19, while the test for the remaining 188 will continue today. No new cases detected. Total cases stand at 121," said the state government.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'.

On June 16, the state had reported four COVID-19 cases among which three were returnees from Delhi and one from Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)