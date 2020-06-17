India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'

Hyderabad, June 17: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer,16 Bihar regiment who lost his life in a violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley are in a state of deep shock. According to an ANI update, his parents said, "At first, we didn't believe it but later higher authorities told us what had happened. We're under deep shock. Our son faced many challenges."

According to a Times of India report, his father said that he is extremely proud of his son. He said he knew that such a day would come when he would have to hear this news. "Everybody dies, but it is a privilege to die for the country," said Colonel Santosh Babu's father. Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

Babu, who hailed from Suryapet district in Telangana, was serving in the 16 Bihar regiment as Commanding Officer. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son, who are residing in Delhi. The slain officer had last spoken to his mother on Sunday, where the conversation centred around the ongoing tensions. He was expecting a posting in Hyderabad soon.

The official statement issued by Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley after the clash on the intervening night of June 15-16. The armed forces have confirmed the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off.

