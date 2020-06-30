Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 30 (ANI): No new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Mizoram on Monday in the last 24 hours, informed the state's Information and Public Relations department.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 151, including 90 active cases and 61 cured or discharged patients.

Also Read | 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter at Waghama Area of Anantnag in J&K: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

The state has not witnessed any COVID-19 fatality so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)