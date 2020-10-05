Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 5 (ANI): No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, the State's Information and Public Relations department informed on Monday.

The COVID-19 tally in the State stands at 2,120 cases, including 313 active cases and 1,807 discharges.

No casualties due to the virus have been reported in the State so far. (ANI)

