Delhi, October 5: Senior Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi raised questions over the quality of ink used to stamp passengers landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Yaskhi took to Twitter to share pictures of the ink smudging and causing what seemed to be an adverse allergic reaction on his skin.

In his post, he tagged the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, tweeting, "Dear @HardeepSPuri, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now." Ban on International Flights to and From India Extended Till October 31 by DGCA.

Here's Madhu Goud Yaskhi's tweet:

Dear @HardeepSPuri Ji, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now. pic.twitter.com/Gt1tZvGc8L — Madhu Goud Yaskhi (@MYaskhi) October 4, 2020

Responding to his tweet, Hardeep Puri said, "Thank you for drawing my attention to this." He added that he had spoken to the Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Check Hardeep Puri's response:

Thank you for drawing my attention to this. A have spoken to CMD AAI. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 4, 2020

Delhi Airport also replied to the message. In a statement on Twitter, the official handle of the airport said, "We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. The ink used for stamping is a standard indelible ink. We've reported the issue to the Delhi State Authorities. Currently, this batch of ink is being kept aside for testing by the supplier and further desired action. Thank you for highlighting this issue."

