Puducherry, Apr 19 (PTI) No new case of coronavirus was reported in Puducherry again on Tuesday, a senior health official said.

None of the four regions of the Union Territory -- Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam -- registered any new case of the viral infection, Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said in a press release.

He said 207 samples were examined in the last 24 hours and no fresh case surfaced. The active cases count remained unchanged at three with all from Karaikal region.

The health department has tested 22,31,980 samples so far across the UT and has found 18,76,877 samples out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the overall caseload remained 1,65,777 and total recoveries also stood the same at 1,63,812. As there was no fresh fatality, the death toll was the same as well at 1,962.

The Director said the test positivity rate remained zero and the fatality and recovery rates were also 1.81 per cent and 98.81 per cent, respectively.

The health department has administered 16,64,293 doses which comprised 9,61,117 first doses, 6,85,312 second doses and 17,864 booster doses, the Director further said.

