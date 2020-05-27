India News | No New Positive COVID-19 Case in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 27 (ANI): No new positive case of coronavirus has been reported in Goa, said Directorate of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases in Goa stands at 67.

Nine more have recovered while there are 39 active cases in the state now, according to DHS.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday that Goa is likely to have a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for travellers coming from Maharashtra as 90 per cent of positive cases are from the worst-hit COVID-19 state.

"The SOP set by the Goa government will remain the same. However, we are thinking about Maharashtra as 90 per cent of patients infected with coronavirus in the state are from Maharashtra. We may bring a separate SOP for Maharashtra as cases are increasing there," Sawant told ANI.

India reported 6,535 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to over 1.45 lakh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

