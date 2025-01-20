Aizawl, Jan 20 (PTI) Mizoram has not reported any pig death due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) since January this year, officials of the state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department said.

However, ASF has so far claimed over 62,000 pigs since March 2021, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Employment for Youngsters Will Be My Top Priority in Next 5 Years, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

The lull in the ASF outbreak can't be treated as contained as it usually resurfaces when warm climate sets in, they said.

At least 14,950 pigs have died due to ASF and 24,177 pigs were culled as a precaution to prevent the spread of the pig disease in 2024 causing a monetary loss to the tune of over Rs 330 crore, officials said.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Marriage Registration, Live-In Provisions Retained; Personal Law Disputes Excluded As UCC Approved by State Government.

The ASF outbreak was first reported at Lungsen village in south Mizoram's Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border on March 21, 2021, and 33,417 pigs died and 12,568 pigs were culled during that year, the department's record said.

While 12,795 pigs died and 11,686 pigs were culled in 2022, the year 2023 saw 1,139 pig deaths and 980 pigs culled, the data said.

Officials said that the total monetary losses incurred due to ASF since 2021 are estimated to be nearly Rs 900 crore.

Mizoram was also hit by Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2020 killing thousands of pigs and piglets causing a loss to the tune of Rs 10.62 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)