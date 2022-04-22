New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): A day after Uttar Pradesh based cleric Tauqir Raza announced that after Eid, he will start a countrywide 'jail bharo' agitation in view of Delhi's Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive alleging that several people from a particular community have been targetted, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that no power has been born in India to divide the country.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday evening, the Senior Congress leader said, "No matter what anyone says.. my opinion is clear. No power has been born to divide the country of India. A few people can confuse the public but the soul of the country cannot be broken because there is no force to break India."

"This belief should never be allowed to get hurt. There is definitely a concern about what is happening in India. I believe that no one's faith should be hurt. We are all proud of the country we live in, India."

Following the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri where communal violence broke out recently, Uttar Pradesh cleric Tauqir Raza has given a call for a 'jail bharo' agitation post Ramazan Eid if the government does not mend its ways alleging that one-sided investigation is being done in the case.

The Uttar Pradesh cleric, while addressing a press conference, said that "people who love their country" will be a part of the agitation.

"There are 10 days left for Eid. After that, we will start a countrywide 'jail bharo' agitation. Both Hindus and Muslims who love their country will be a part of the agitation," the cleric had said.

Hitting out at the Centre Tauqir Raza also claimed that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is nothing more than slogan and is not being practised.

"After Eid, our meeting will be finalised. If the government does not correct its actions and continues a one-sided investigation...their sayings of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is just a slogan and it is not being practised. Therefore I demand that only 10 days are left, the government should fix its ways of working. Otherwise, we will announce from Delhi and start a Jail Bharo Andolan after Eid," he said.

Violence broke out between two communities in Delhi's Jahanagirpuri on April 16 during a religious procession. The incident left several injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

Following the incident, the BJP ruled North MCD had scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area was scheduled to get removed on Wednesday and Thursday.

After the demolition drive started on Wednesday, Supreme Court ordered a "status-quo" on it. The apex court on Thursday ordered that the status quo shall be maintained for another two weeks on the demolition drive carried out by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area.

The demolition drive was then criticized by members of the Opposition parties, including Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat among others.

Owaisi had termed the demolition drive as a "targetted drive against a particular community." He had also asked the ruling dispensation at the Centre why were the structures not brought down for the past seven years if they were illegal. On April 18, Owaisi claimed that a majority of the people arrested by the Delhi Police following the Jahangirpuri incident belong to the Muslim community. (ANI)

