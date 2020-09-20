New Delhi, Sept 20 (PTI) The Centre on Sunday said there are no restrictions on movement of any individual, including the members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Lok Sabha that based on inputs received from the law enforcement agencies in view of the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the movement of some individuals, who are under security protection, got restricted to ensure their safety and security after the abrogation of Article 370 a year ago.

Also Read | Agricultural Reform Bills Passed in Rajya Sabha: PM Narendra Modi Attempts to Allay Fears, Says ‘Here to Serve Our Farmers’.

"At present, there are no restrictions on movement but for the security advisories to maintain the law and order situation and no person is under House arrest in Jammu and Kashmir for reasons not related to public health guidelines," he said in written response to a question.

Reddy said there are no restrictions on movement of any individual, including the protectees of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Also Read | Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network to Track COVID-19 Vaccine Stocks and Storage in India.

"Considering the law and order and security situation of a particular area, it is imperative that prior intimation is given by the protected persons regarding their movements etc.," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)