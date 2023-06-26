Noida, Jun 26 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and District Magistrate Manish Verma held a meeting with religious leaders from Noida and Greater Noida on Monday, ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid-ul Azha (Bakrid) and the Hindu Kanwar Yatra.

The two officials appealed to the religious leaders for their support in maintaining peace and harmony during the festive period and sought to know about the problems, if any, being faced by them, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Singh highlighted that the police department is monitoring the internet and that legal action would be taken against anyone for making objectionable comments, inciting religious sentiments or trying to spread propaganda on social media platforms.

"The police commissioner told the attendees to make people around them aware that videos related to sacrifice and rumours should not be posted on social media in a wrong way. Along with this, she asked them to inform those found engaged in such activities that the police and the administration would take legal action against such elements," according to the police statement.

Singh also asked the religious leaders if they are facing any problem and told them that in case of any trouble, they can contact the local police, administration or the emergency 112 number so that action can be ensured immediately.

"During the peace committee meeting, the attendees were also told that namaz should not be offered on the road while 'bhandaara' (free community meals for devotees) and camps for the Kanwar Yatra should not be set up on the road so that commuters do not face any hindrance. They were also told to abide by the directions of the court in playing DJ during the Kanwar Yatra," the police said.

They said action would also be taken against anyone providing false information to them.

