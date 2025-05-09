New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Friday emphasised that there's no shortage of essential commodities in the country.

"I want to assure everyone that we currently have stocks many times higher than the normal requirement--whether it is rice, wheat, or pulses such as chana, tur, masoor, or moong. There is absolutely no shortage, and citizens are advised not to panic or rush to the markets to purchase food grains," Joshi said.

Union Minister Joshi has firmly cautioned not to fall prey to misleading reports.

In a post on X, Joshi said, "Don't believe in propaganda messages regarding food stocks in the country. We have ample food stocks, far exceeding required norms. DONT PAY HEED TO SUCH MESSAGES. Traders, wholesalers, retailers or business entities which engage in trading of Essential Commodities are directed to cooperate with Law Enforcement agencies. Any person indulging in hoarding or stockpiling, shall be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act."

"Pertinently, the current Rice stock stands at 356.42 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) against a buffer norm of 135 LMT. Similarly, Wheat stock is 383.32 LMT against a buffer norm of 276 LMT. Thus, demonstrating a strong surplus over the required buffer norms, ensuring nationwide food security," as per a Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution release.

In addition, India currently holds approximately 17 LMT of edible oil stocks. Domestically, the availability of mustard oil is ample during the ongoing peak production season, further supplementing edible oil supply.

"The ongoing sugar season started with a carry-over stock of 79 LMT. Production is estimated at 262 LMT, after accounting for the diversion of 34 LMT for ethanol production," the release read.

As per the release, as of now, around 257 LMT of sugar has already been produced. Considering the domestic consumption of 280 LMT and exports of 10 LMT, the closing stock is expected to be around 50 LMT which is more than the consumption of two months. The production outlook for the 2025-26 sugar season is also promising due to favorable climatic conditions.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7th), targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Operation Sindoor is one of the deepest strikes conducted by India inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

