New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday denied that the Delhi High Court had imposed a stay on the adverse remarks made against the CBI in the excise policy case, asserting that the agency failed to secure an overall judgement in its favour, labelling it a setback for the investigation agency.

The AAP MP added that the party will thoroughly examine the details of the Delhi High Court's judgment before issuing an official statement on its position.

"First of all, they didn't get a stay, which is a setback for the CBI. Secondly, we'll gather all the details from our lawyers and then officially state our position. They (CBI) didn't get a stay. The CBI court's decision remains the same. No stay has been imposed on it," Singh told ANI.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court stayed the operation of adverse remarks made against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and its investigating officer in the trial court's order, which had discharged all 23 accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Additionally, the High Court directed the trial court to defer proceedings in the connected PMLA case until the matter is heard further.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma issued these directions while hearing the appeal filed by the CBI, which challenges the trial court's discharge order. The High Court has also issued notices to the respondents, as no representation appeared on their behalf during today's proceedings.

The High Court also directed that proceedings in the related money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act be postponed by the trial court until the High Court hears the appeal further.

The CBI's appeal contests the lower court's order that cleared all 23 accused of the charges. Their appeal arises from a February 27 order passed by Special Judge Jitender Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court, who discharged all 23 accused in the case registered by the CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The trial court had held that no prima facie case was made out and that the prosecution's allegations of criminal conspiracy did not withstand judicial scrutiny.

The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for March 16. (ANI)

