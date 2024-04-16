New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The health ministry on Tuesday said the government has no ulterior motive behind linking the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiary IDs to the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers.

"ABHA isn't some sneaky way for the government to track money. In fact, it is not linked to any monetary or fiscal scheme of the government. It is being rolled out across government health programs, such as Reproductive and Child Health (RCH), Non- Communicable Disease (NCD), Nikshay, U-win (Universal-immunisation), E-Sanjeevani (teleconsultation), PMJAY, Poshan (Anganwadi), etc," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that a lot of misinformation is being spread around its recent move to link CGHS records to ABHA numbers and clarified that ABHA is a unique health ID based on Aadhaar.

The need for ABHA arose because Aadhaar details cannot be saved on systems without implementing Aadhaar vault and other security systems, the ministry said adding that ABHA is a proxy of Aadhaar in the sphere of health.

"The government doesn't have any ulterior motive to hide nor does it need to. ABHA will eventually apply to all Indian citizens at every health facility," it clarified.

The health ministry said this initiative will allow the CGHS beneficiaries to access their health records on their mobile phones, thus saving money spent on repeating tests.

According to the statement, any place where a health record is getting created, ABHA is being implemented.

One can find this in the Char Dham Yatra screening, Maha-Kumbh screening, medical examination for UPSC and other central services, medical examination for driving licence, etc., it said.

The ministry has also extended the deadline for linking of the ABHA number with the CGHS ID for 120 days or four months with effect from June 30, 2024.

It said in an office memorandum that kiosks would be made operational at all wellness centres by June 30 to assist the CGHS beneficiaries.

The creation of the ABHA number has also been extended for a time period of 90 days with effect from June 30, the memorandum said.

