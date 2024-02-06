Mohali (Punjab) [India], February 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has decided to eliminate the requirement for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the registration of any land and property.

"In a big relief to the residents of the state, Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to do away with the clause of NOC for registration of any land and property," CMO said in a statement.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Two Persons, Including 80-Year-Old Woman, Killed, Three Injured in Madhubani As Land Dispute Turns Violent.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized that this decision has been made in the broader interest of the public.

Meanwhile, in response to the Supreme Court's observations on the Chandigarh Mayoral Polls, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reiterated confidence in the justice system, stating, "Anyone, the CJI or the person who casts the vote, would be upset to see the video.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav Gets Invitation for Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, Says Will Join.

"To save the democracy, we had to move to the Supreme Court. We welcome the Supreme Court's decision," he added.

"We are sure that the truth will win. The matter is sub-judice," CM Mann said while addressing a public meeting in Mohali.

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the civic poll officer who held the Chandigarh Mayor elections and said that it is obvious that the Returning Officer has "defaced" the ballot papers.

The top court came down heavily on the Returning Officer, saying he was "murdering democracy" and ordered the preservation of the entire record of the election process, including ballot papers, videography and other material, through the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In the Mayor polls, the BJP's Manoj Sonkar defeated the AAP's Kuldeep Kumar by four votes, after the AAP's eight votes were declared "invalid" without cause.

It directed that the meeting of the Chandigarh Corporation slated to be held on February 7 be deferred till further orders.

The top court also issued notice on a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party's councillor Kuldeep Dhalor, who had lost the mayor election to Bharatiya Janata Party's Manoj Sonkar on January 30.

The apex court's remarks came while hearing the plea of AAP's councillor after the BJP won the mayoral election following the Returning Officer's move to scrape eight opposition votes.

BJP's Sonkar bagged 16 votes against the 12 votes received by Kumar, despite having 20 councillors. The action of rejecting eight votes of the AAP-Congress alliance as invalid had sparked allegations of vote tempering.

The AAP councillor challenged a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that refused to grant any interim relief to the party seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh.

Kuldeep Kumar, who lost the Chandigarh mayoral election, approached the apex court against the High Court's refusal to grant an immediate stay on the election result in which the BJP candidate was declared the mayor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)