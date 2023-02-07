Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro on Tuesday received authorisation from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for commencement of services on the 5.4-km long stretch of the Orange line -- between Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and Hemanta Mukherjee stations (Ruby crossing) in east Kolkata -- an official said.

Another 9.82 km stretch -- from Ruby crossing to Salt Lake's Sector V station -- is set to be completed by October this year, he said.

Suvomoy Mitra, the CRS (North Frontier Circle), who conducted the mandatory inspection of the line on January 30, covering five stations from New Garia to Hemanta Mukherjee, has given its nod for opening this stretch, the Metro official said.

After working on the observations made by the CRS made in connection with this stretch, Metro authorities will request the Ministry of Railways to schedule the inauguration of commercial services on the 5.4-km stretch, he said.

This is the first phase of the nearly 30-km long Orange line of Kolkata Metro, which will connect New Garia with NSC Bose International Airport, and will pass through eastern parts of Kolkata, Salt Lake and New Town enroute, the official added.

