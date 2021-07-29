Noida, Jul 29 (PTI) Five members of a gang have been arrested and over 100 mobile phones worth around Rs 16 lakh stolen by them from shops recovered in Greater Noida, police officials said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek said the gang was behind major thefts at two shops in Greater Noida in recent months after which an FIR was lodged at the Kasna police station.

"Five accused, all natives of Siwan district in Bihar and currently staying in Greater Noida, were arrested on Wednesday over two thefts in the Kasna's Kalicharan market- one on May 13 and the other on July 19," he said.

"Both were mobile phone shops belonging to two brothers. In the May theft, 91 smart phones were stolen from the shop. We have seized 101 smartphones and several mobile phone accessories have been seized besides equipment like gas cutter that were used for breaking into shops," the officer said.

He said the recovered smartphones collectively amount to around Rs 16 lakh.

All stolen goods were recovered from possession of one accused, because of whom the others also got traced and arrested, DCP Abhishek said, adding a sixth member of the gang is still at large.

Those arrested have been identified as Ravikant Yadav, Chandan Yadav, Pramod Mahto, Vikas Kumar Yadav and Jaiprakash Kumar, police said, adding the accused have at least three more FIRs lodged against them, including two in Siwan.

He said a reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for the police team in investigating the case.

