Noida, Jun 21 (PTI) Gautam Budhha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Saturday, suspended six police posts in-charge over "poor functioning" and subordination.

She also issued show cause notices to in-charge of four police stations.

The action came after a review meeting held to discuss the state of law and order as the festival season closes in.

"It was found that almost zero preventive action in two months …. (It) is indicative of their poor functioning as well as violation of clear instructions of higher officials and departmental rules," Laxmi Singh said.

The show cause notices were issued to in-charge of Dankaur, Rabupura, Knowledge Park, and Ecotech-III police stations.

The officer instructed officers to ensure there is no violence during observance of Muharram later in the months.

During the meeting, it was directed that the route of the Kanwar Yatra be surveyed.

An Additional Commissioner of Police was directed to run a weeklong campaign against illegal mining.

