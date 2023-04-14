Noida, Apr 14 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday reported 130 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of infected persons in the district adjoining Delhi to 464, according to official figures.

The health department reiterated its appeal to citizens to practice Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks and observing social distancing in public places.

According to the 24-hour data, 61 people got cured of the infection while 130 new cases were registered. During the period, 1,871 samples were taken for testing.

Of the total, 19 patients were admitted to hospital, the data showed.

Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma urged residents for caution against the virus. He asked them to avoid crowded places, wash hands with soaps or clean them with sanitisers and practice social distancing.

In case of any pandemic-related emergency, people can call the dedicated helpline of the Integrated Covid Command Centre at 18004192211, Sharma said.

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, the Gautam Buddh Nagar health department on Thursday issued a set of recommendations for people that included practicing social distancing and use of face masks at offices, schools, colleges, shopping malls, hospitals, among other public places.

For workplaces, the guidelines recommended use of sanitisers, proper cleaning of offices, thermal temperature scanners at entries, and work from home option for employees showing signs of cold, cough, fever, and flu. They also suggested Covid-19 test for them.

