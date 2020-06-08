India News | Noida: COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 9; Total Cases Now 653

Noida (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the death toll due to the disease in the district to nine while 21 fresh cases pushed the tally to 653, officials said on Monday.

The man, a resident of Salarpur village in Noida, had underlying health conditions and he died on June 5, the officials said.

Also Read | Wedding in Times of Coronavirus: Kerala-Tamil Nadu Couple Ties Knot At Chinnar Bridge Connecting Both The States; See Pics.

"He was found COVID-19 positive and admitted to the Sharda Hospital. He died of cardio-respiratory failure. He was suffering from kidney disease and coronary artery disease," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

On Monday, 10 patients were discharged after recovery and the number of active cases stood at 221, he added.

Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Count Nears 50,000-Mark With 1,314 New Cases Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Maharashtra's Tally Reaches 88,528.

"Twenty-one people were found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 653. Also, 10 patients were discharged after treatment from Sharda Hospital and a total 423 patients have recovered so far. There are 221 active cases now," the officer said.

The new patients include two children aged 8 and 16 year and two elderly aged 64 and 75 years, according to a statement.

The recovery rate of patients on Monday stood at 64.77 per cent, according to official statistics.

An 84-year-old patient, a resident of Noida, died in a private hospital on Sunday evening. His death audit is pending to ascertain the cause of demise, Dohare said.

A 68-year-old resident of Khoda colony in Ghaziabad died at a private hospital on Monday morning in Gautam Buddh Nagar. His death has been cross notified to Ghaziabad, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)