Noida (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded 98 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's tally to 6,901, even as the recovery rate reached almost 90 per cent, official data showed.

The number of active cases rose to 813 from 793 on Friday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district dropped to 14th position in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed.

Also, 79 more patients got discharged during the period.

So far, 6,144 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (14,229) and Kanpur Nagar (8,185), it showed.

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases stood at 0.62 per cent, the same as Friday.

It was 0.63 per cent on Thursday, 0.64 per cent on Wednesday and 0.65 per cent on Tuesday, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients improved to 89.03 per cent from 87.88 per cent on Friday, 87.64 per cent on both Thursday and Wednesday, 87.61 per cent on Tuesday and 86.96 per cent on Monday, per the statistics.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar (813) stood at 14th position on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,647) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,630), Gorakhpur (2,700), Allahabad (2,341), Varanasi (1,740), Bareilly (1,548), Ghaziabad (1,142), Aligarh (1,100), Saharanpur (947), Moradabad (908), Barabanki (900), Deoria (850) and Kushinagar (816), according to the data.

There are 48,294 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. So far, 1,31,295 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 stood at 2,867, showed the data.

