Noida (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district sentenced a man to eight years in prison for kidnapping a girl to compel her for marriage and raping her seven years ago here, police said on Wednesday.

In the verdict announced on Monday, the district and sessions court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict. In case of non-payment of fine, the convict will have to undergo an additional jail term of four months, a police spokesperson said.

This is the 10th conviction in a case of crime against women in the district under the "Mission Shakti" campaign launched by the state government last year, the official said.

The accused, a native of Allahabad who was staying in a rented accommodation in a village here, raped the girl in 2013, following which he was booked by the local Phase 2 police, the spokesperson said.

An FIR was lodged against him under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping or inducing woman to compel her for mar­riage), 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

