Noida (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested by Noida police ob charges of raping a woman after falsely promising to marry her, an official said.

The police arrested the accused from Noida Sector 82, acting on a complaint filed against him by the woman on June 24, the official said.

The FIR against the man had been lodged under sections 376 (rape), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code, said the official of Phase 2 police station.

Further proceedings are being carried out, he added.

