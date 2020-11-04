Noida (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) The Noida Media Club on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami terming it as an "attack on free press" and called for his immediate release.

The media body said the way the Maharashtra Police have been acting against the journalist is "shocking" and "misuse of state power".

Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer two years ago, according to the police.

"The action seems to be a direct attack on the fourth pillar of democracy. The Mumbai police's action is being taken to terrorise the free press, journalists and all media professionals at large," the Noida Media Club said in a statement.

It also condemned the Maharashtra government's and the state police's "witch-hunt" against the news channel in the recent past, dubbing it as "uncalled for" and "shameful".

Goswami was picked up by the police from his Lower Parel house in Mumbai in the morning. The journalist, who was seen being pushed into a police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, before being taken away.

According to the police, Goswami has been arrested in connection with suicide of an architect and his mother over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV. PTI KIS

