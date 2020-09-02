Noida (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday after over 38 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from him, police said.

Mohammed Idris, a native of Meerut district, was held in the Dankaur area while he was transporting the contraband in a Haryana-registered car, police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Decides Not to Resume Metro Rail Services in September Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

“The accused was held with 38.50 kg of cannabis. He told police that he was carrying the cannabis for two people and shared their details,” a police spokesperson said.

The Gurgaon-registered Maruti Ciaz has been impounded and Idris booked under the Naroctic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Bad Boy Billionaires: SC Rejects Netflix's Appeal Against Bihar Order That Refutes the Use of Subrata Roy's Name in Docu-Series.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)