Noida, Apr 5 (PTI) A 53-year-old man who allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a hammer was arrested here on Saturday, police said.

Over suspicion of infidelity, Nurullah Haider on Friday murdered his wife Asma (42) by repeatedly hammering her on the head at their home in Sector 15, they said.

“First, I slit her neck while she was sleeping and then I attacked her face with a hammer. She died on the spot," Haider told police.

The couple's 19-year-old son called emergency helpline 112 and informed police about the murder, the police said.

At the time of the incident, their son, 12-year-old daughter and Haider's mother were present at home, they said.

A hammer and a knife were recovered from his possession, they said.

According to the police, Haider was unemployed for the last 10 years while his wife worked as a project manager with a company.

"She used to misbehave with me, due to which personal issues remain between us. Yesterday, an argument erupted between us so I planned to kill,” Haider told police.

An FIR under sections 103 (murder) and 61(1) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against Haider at Noida's Phase 1 Police Station and he has been arrested, the police said.

