Noida, Jun 22 (PTI) A minor performing car stunts in a public place in Greater Noida cost the car owner dearly when he was slapped with a Rs 34,500 by the traffic police on Thursday.

The police action came as purported videos of a Volkswagen Polo with tinted windows surfaced on social media, showing the car with modified parts performing stunts outside the India Expo Mart in the Knowledge Park area.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC Bulldozer Flattens 'Illegal' Shakha Branch of Shiv Sena-Led by Uddhav Thackeray at Nirmal Nagar in Bandra.

Responding to complaints on Twitter, the traffic police said an e-challan of Rs 34,500 has been slapped on the car owner for violation of road safety norms.

Police confirmed it was a minor who was driving the car. It was not known whether it was a boy or a girl.

Also Read | Tribal Workers Turn Crorepatis in Madhya Pradesh as Rs 80 Crore Suddenly Appears in Their Bank Accounts, Here’s What Happened Next.

They also found that the car's pollution under control (PUC) certificate had expired in May this year.

According to details of the e-challan issued by the police, the owner has been penalised under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act section 184 (dangerous driving), 179(1) (disobedience of orders), driving vehicle in contravention of section 3 (driving without valid licence) or section 4 (driving by minor).

The car was also found being driven "without written permission of state government racing and trials of speed in any public place," in "violation of prescribed standards in relation to air pollution" and with "tinted glass," it read.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)