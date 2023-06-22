Mumbai, June 22: When investigators from the Mumbai cybercrime unit showed up at the doorsteps of 22 tribal members in Waraseoni, a town in the Balaghat district of MP, they were perplexed. They wanted to know how transactions totaling Rs 80 crore were made using their accounts.

The daily wagers express disbelief and claim they are unaware of the exact number of zeroes that make up a crore. The police believe their IDs were used to register fictitious accounts in their names in order to transfer money from crime.

A private bank in Waraseoni, around 460 kilometres from Bhopal and not far from the Maharashtra border, is where all of the accounts are being maintained.

A Mumbai police squad visited the area a few days earlier to look into a series of cybercrimes that had been committed there. They interrogated a few young people from the area, who were shocked to learn that millions had been transferred through accounts made in their names.

According to reports, it came out that the Delhi Police had sent summons on five residents of Budbuda hamlet, which is around 20 km from Waraseoni town, requesting information about transactions totalling crores in "their accounts."

The account holders claim they were unaware of the accounts that were opened in their names, and several of them have already filed police complaints. The alarm was raised upon hearing about the deception, and several locals called the police.

According to reports, locals believe that two agents took paperwork from them to create bank accounts before claiming that the accounts couldn't be opened.

