Noida, Sep 9 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died after he accidentally fell from the balcony of his sixth-floor apartment in Noida on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at the Golf Avenue First society in Sector 75, under Sector 49 police station limits, the police said.

"The boy was hanging close to the railing in the balcony of the flat but slipped and fell down. He apparently lost balance while taking support of the railing," a police spokesperson said.

"He was taken to a private hospital but could not be saved," the spokesperson said.

Further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out, the police said.

