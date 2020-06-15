India News | Noida's COVID-19 Cases Tally Crosses 1,000 with 76 Fresh Cases

Noida (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) Seventy-six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 1,011, officials said.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has recorded 12 deaths so far, while the number of active patients stood at 489, the officials said.

Three men, aged 74, 42 and 29, died on Monday but their death audit for COVID-19 was pending, a senior official said.

"On Monday, 76 people were found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 1,011. A total 510 patients have recovered so far. There are 489 active cases now," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The recovery rate of patients stood at 50.44 per cent, according to official statistics.

