Nawanshahr (Punjab), Feb 1 (PTI) Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi on Tuesday claimed Barjinder Singh Hussainpur has filed his nomination from Nawanshahr on a "fake" party ticket despite its official candidate already submitting his papers.

BSP nominee Nachhattar Pal had filed his nomination a couple of days ago.

Hussainpur, however, in a video message later, said he was misled by some people and would withdraw his nomination on Wednesday.

An official release on behalf of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal here said that Hussainpur had filed his papers as a BSP nominee.

A total of 10 candidates filed nominations for the Nawanshahr seat, including Barjinder Singh from the BSP, said the release.

Upon learning it, Garhi reached Nawanshahr and met the returning officer.

Later, accompanied by Nachhattar Pal and SAD Nawanshahr in-charge Jarnail Singh Wahid, Garhi termed Barjinder Singh Hussainpur's nomination on BSP ticket "fake" and reiterated that Nachhattar Pal was the official candidate of the party from Nawanshahr.

The party high command has been apprised of the development, Garhi said.

He added that an FIR under section 420 of IPC would soon be lodged with the police.

Meanwhile, Hussainpur, in a video message on his Facebook, on Tuesday evening said he was approached by some persons on Monday that after a survey done on the winnability of the candidates, the BSP had decided to give him the ticket and he should file his nomination papers.

He said now seemed he had been misled and would withdraw his nomination on Wednesday.

