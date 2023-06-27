Shillong, Jun 27 (PTI) The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday approved an office memorandum of the personnel department that strips off job benefits of non-resident Garo tribals under the 1972 job reservation policy, officials said.

The 1972 job reservation policy mandates that 80 per cent of jobs be reserved for Khasi (40%) and Garo (40%), 5 per cent for other tribes and the remaining 15 per cent for others who reside in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the Cabinet made the approval in line with the reservation roster.

“The Cabinet has modified the 1974 office memorandum that allowed Garos from outside the state to fill the vacancies as per the job reservation policy. Henceforth, the vacancies that arise for the Garo category will be filled by Garo candidates from within the state,” Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

The Cabinet also amended the 1972 office memorandum with regards to vacancies for STs and SCs, which stated that the number of jobs advertised have to be 9 or less for vacancies advertised for the protected communities.

This would not arise anymore, and henceforth, the vacancies advertised will be as per the roster points.

The state Cabinet also amended the 2020 office memorandum with regards to the reservation roster for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The Cabinet has approved an added provision in the office memorandum of the reservation policy for candidates applying for vacancies at the district level. The new provision provides that candidates applying through the district selection committee qualify in the local language.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal on amendment of Meghalaya District Court Ministerial Service 2020 that ensures that District Courts services will be non-transferable.

The state cabinet also amended the Schedule IV of the Meghalaya Delegation of Finance Power Rules 2006, allotting certain financial powers to police officers including the DGP, IGP, DIGP and SPs under different categories.

