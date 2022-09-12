Kolkata/Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (PTI) Normal life was thrown out of gear in south Bengal districts and parts of Odisha on Monday as rain triggered by a depression caused hardships to commuters on the first working day of the week.

The meteorological department said the depression lay over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining southeast Madhya Pradesh and will continue to bring in its wake gusty wind with a speed of 35 to 45 kmph in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha till Tuesday.

A rainy and overcast morning greeted denizens of Kolkata, south Bengal districts and parts of Odisha.

Light to moderate rain with spells of showers affected normal life in Kolkata and other places in south Bengal.

Children travelling to schools and people to their workplaces faced a tough time reaching their destinations as public transport was scarce.

Digha received the highest rainfall at 114 mm in West Bengal in 24 hours till 8.30 am, followed by Kanthi at 110 mm, the Met office said.

Kolkata witnessed 60 mm of precipitation, while other places that recorded considerable rainfall in Bengal are Haldia (75 mm), Canning (65 mm), Diamond Harbour (65 mm) and Kalaikunda (52 mm), it said.

The Met office said Jajpur in Odisha received a maximum of 90 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am, followed by 85 mm at Baliapal in Balasore, 79.2 mm at Potangi in Koraput, 78 mm at Erasama in Jagatsinghpur, 72 mm at Bhograin in Balasore and Derabis in Kendrapara, and 70.3 mm at Tangi in Cuttack district.

Bhubaneswar recorded 42.8 mm of precipitation, while Cuttack city got 34.4 mm during the period, affecting normal life, it said.

The Met office said heavy rainfall will continue at isolated places in Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, and Keonjhar till Tuesday.

Bhubaneswar's Regional Meteorological Centre Scientist U S Dash said the districts like Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and some places in interior Odisha will continue to experience heavy rain.

He said parts of Odisha are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at places owing to the system which is likely to move north-westwards and weaken gradually by Monday evening.

With incessant rain in Balasore, the water level in the Jalaka river was flowing above the danger mark at Mathani.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal till Tuesday owing to rough sea conditions.

The weatherman forecast heavy rain in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, West Medinipur, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts of Gangetic West Bengal till Tuesday morning.

It also warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of East Medinipur and South 24 Parganas in Bengal till Wednesday morning.

