Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that North Bengal can be called a "demographic kaleidoscope" and it is wrong for the government to paint all of them with the same brush and call them "secessionist forces".

"North Bengal can be called a demographic kaleidoscope. We have people from multiple castes, religions and ethnic communities. They have different needs and ideologies. If the government says that they are all secessionist forces then it's wrong," Adhir said while speaking at a press conference on Monday.

The senior Congress leader charged that various political parties have claimed North Bengal to be their bastion and said that they will not let Bengal divide, but they have never cared to listen to what people in North Bengal want.

"Powerful political parties have increased the divide within the people of North Bengal by practising their narrow-minded politics for electoral benefits. They have always said that North Bengal belongs to BJP or TMC, and will not let partition of Bengal but have not cared about what the people want," Adhir said.

Speaking about the real reason for such feelings of deprivation among the people of North Bengal, he said, "The root cause of all their troubles is that the people of North Bengal are feeling left out economically, in terms of industry, education, transport, communication and jobs. They are finding themselves endangered. From this sense of deprivation, they are feeling the need to be separate. The government is only simplifying this and saying that these are secessionist forces."

The state Congress chief said that no political party has tried to solve at least some of the problems faced by people in North Bengal.

"Has anyone from North Bengal headed the University of North Bengal here? Are they not educated enough? Youths over here feel that they are being deprived despite having capabilities. No political party has tried to solve at least some of their difficulties," Adhir said.

Speaking about the deprivation of women tea garden workers, he said, "Tea workers here have no house, drinking water, medicines, food despite being voters from West Bengal. Didi (referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) has started the Chaa Sundari scheme to construct houses for women tea workers. In those houses, even 10 chickens cannot be accommodated. The government has no intention of opening tea gardens that have been shut down."

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that BJP is monetarily aiding secessionist movements and fomenting communal riots in north Bengal.

The party supremo said, "BJP leaders come with briefcases to Bengal. They have a lot of money. They are supporting secessionist movements and fomenting communal riots in north Bengal."

