Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): A track cycle has been made for inspection staff by Prayagraj division of North Central Railways at a cost of Rs 3,000.

"It is convenient and a total of four people can travel using this cycle. This will help in reducing response time to mitigate track issues," said Ajit Singh CPRO while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Government For ‘Destroying’ Unorganised Economy, Says ‘Country Will Not Be Able to Provide Jobs in Coming Time’.

This track cycle would be most beneficial during the monsoon rains as sometimes the situation becomes difficult causing unwanted detention of train services. With this, any urgent repairs can be done. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)