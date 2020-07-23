New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Citing "paucity of funds", North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday expressed the civic body's inability to disburse salaries due to its healthcare workers at once, and said the plan was to give it to them roster-wise.

He said their salaries for March and April have already been released.

"I got reports that some doctors and nurses are protesting over non-payment of salaries. Our revenue sources have dried up due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we are trying to do our best for our doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers," he said.

The mayor said due to "paucity of funds", it is difficult for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to release salaries at once.

"So, we are prioritising it and planning to release it as per their rosters. Also, we have to pay salaries to sanitation workers and other employees. So, it takes a lot of time. But, we want to assure our doctors and nurses, we are with them," he said.

Senior NDMC officials on June 19 had said that salaries of doctors working for the civic body which were due for March and April have been released in compliance with Delhi High Court orders.

Doctors of the NDMC's two major hospitals -- Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital -- have been demanding release of salaries due to them.

The North Delhi mayor had on July 7 met the nurses of Kasturba Hospital who had been protesting over non-payment of salaries due to them, following which they "ended their stir".

Prakash said, "I had gone to Kasturba Hospital and met the protesting nurses demanding payment of salaries due to them". After discussing all the issues with the nurses in detail and assurances from the corporation, the nurses "ended their protest".

"All employees are being paid in a phased manner, and the salaries due to these nurses will also be released soon," the mayor had said after meeting the nurses.

He said the country is going through a pandemic and in such situation, "we all have to stand together, only then we can fight it".

Asked about the source of earning for the NDMC, the mayor said, property tax, car parking revenue, licence fee and advertisement revenue are the main sources of income.

"Annually, we get about Rs 700-800 cr from property tax. But so far we have received only about Rs 200 cr. Our expenditure on salaries and maintenance is about Rs 350 cr per month," Prakash said.

"I had recently met the Delhi Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) and urged him to release the funds due to the civic body," he added.

