New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Expressing concern over the rising water level of the Yamuna river, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Wednesday urged Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain to take timely action to prevent a flood-like situation in nearby areas.

In a letter to Jain, the mayor said water is being continuously released in the river from the Hathini Kund barrage, according to a North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) statement.

Due to this, Prakash said, a flood-like situation may occur in areas around the river and timely action is needed.

He said he had inspected the areas near the river and found many problems.

Prakash requested Jain to issue orders to the flood control department and the public works department to provide motorboat facility in areas around the Yamuna so that people's problems can be resolved.

