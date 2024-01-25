New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court while hearing a matter related to North East Delhi riots warned a lawyer for making a false plea or attempting to keep it in the dark deliberately.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala warned a Counsel after hearing a riots matter which was lodged at Police Station New Usman Pur in 2020.

"A warning is recorded herein to desist from making false pleas before the court or to make any endeavour to keep the court in the dark deliberately," ASJ Pramachala said in the order passed on December 23, 2024.

The court noted that earlier, Sanawar Chaudhary had taken Passover stating that in five minutes advocate Mehmood Pracha was coming and later he stated that advocate Pracha was not feeling well, though he was on the way.

"This practice had been depreciated in the past, but to no avail," the court recorded in the order.

At this stage, advocate Sanawar Chaudhary offers to start cross-examination by himself andaccordingly permission is granted to him.

The court passed the order while recording the Cross-examination on behalf of the accused. Cross-examination on behalf of accused Firoz Khan is deferred as his counsel is stated to be not well.

The accused has been advised that he should also think about alternate arrangements, the court said.

The court has listed cross-examination on February 16, 2024. (ANI)

