New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots case accused Umar Khalid's counsel on Monday concluded his arguements against the framing of charges. Umar Khalid and 17 others are accused in a case under UAPA for hatching an alleged larger conspiracy. Karkardooma is hearing arguements on the framing of charges.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai, after hearing the submissions of senior advocate Tridip Pais for Umar Khalid. The court has now listed the matter for hearing arguements on behalf of the other accused, Saleem Khan on November 10.

On October 28, Senior Advocate Paid questioned, "Who posts photographs of secret meetings on Facebook?

Senior advocate Tridip Pais appeared for Umar Khalid and argued that it is alleged by the police that there was a call for a chakka jam. Giving a call for chakka jaam is not a crime and doesn't have any criminality.

He further argued that, as per the Delhi police, there was a meeting at Jungpura attended by Umar Khalid and others. However, no persons other than Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam have been made accused.

Senior advocate also submitted that, as per the allegations, there was a meeting at Jantar Mantar on January 8, 2020. As per the CDR Umar Khalid was not present at Jantar Mantar in 8 January meeting.

He also submitted that in this case, no part of UAPA is attracted; this is only a magistrate triable case.

During the arguements, it was submitted that Umar Khalid was detained alongwith Yogendra Yadav and 293 others on December 19, 2019.

He also argued that, as per the police, there was a secret meeting held in Jafrabad and the same was attended by Umar Khalid. It is stated that the Photo of a secret meeting was found on Facebook. Senior advocate Pais questioned who posted the photos of the secret meeting on Facebook.

He also raised questions about why there is no recovery from the accused persons. It was alleged that Gulfisha had asked the people of Jafrabad to bring red chilli and other things. He said that no recovery is effected to show violence.

It was further argued that the police had information of the conspiracy of violence. "Why police was not able to contain the situation in February, if they had prior information of violence?" Pais questioned.

It was also argued that Umar Khalid helped the police and kept giving them information.

Delhi police alleged that a conspiracy was hatched by the accused persons and as a result of the same, violence occured in North East Delhi in February 2020.

Police have already filed chargesheet and supplementary charge sheets against Umar Khalid and others accused persons under UAPA. (ANI)

