New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh on Saturday expressed confidence that the region will emerge as a favourite tourist and trade destination in India in the post-COVID era.

The minister, who was the chief guest at the eighth edition of the North East Festival organized virtually, said that region will take a lead for India to emerge as an economic power with the support of its huge natural and human skill resources.

He said the region will work as a "new engine" to the economy and added that it will emerge as an alternative to the European tourist destinations. He said the region was virtually remaining pandemic-free when other parts of the world were infected with the virus.

According to an official release, the minister expressed hope that holiday lovers from the next season will definitely prefer the region for its pristine natural beauty over other global tourist destinations.

Referring to the Act East policy of the government, the minister said the region has a special role to play in the promotion of trade and business relations with ASEAN as it is the gateway to the growing economies of Southeast Asian nations.

Chief Ministers of Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Sikkim and officials from the northeast states joined the meeting. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also delivered the special address. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)