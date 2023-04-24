New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The High Court on Monday listed the plea of Asif Iqbal Tanha for a hearing on August 2. Tanha has alleged a leak of sensitive information related to his alleged confession statement in the Northeast Delhi riots.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma listed the matter for hearing on the next date. The counsel for Tanha informed the court that pleadings have been completed in the matter.

Also Read | CJI DY Chandrachud Says ‘Judges Have No Business Giving Interviews to Channels on Pending Matters’.

Earlier on Wednesday Justice Amit Sharma has recused himself from hearing the petition.

On April 12, Justice Bhambhani had also recused himself from the hearing after News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) and News Broadcast Federation (NBF) moved intervention pleas.

Also Read | Mumbai Murder: Woman and Her Male Friend Assault Former’s Live-In Partner With Bat in Dombivli, Leave Him To Die; Arrested.

In this matter, a news channel is one of the respondents. NBF and NDBA moved intervention applications in this matter. These applications came for a hearing before the bench of Justice Bhambhani. Thereafter he recused himself from hearing the matter.

Justice Bhambhani had passed an order and said, "Be that as it may, after giving its anxious consideration to the matter, what prevails with the court is that no act on the part of the court must in any manner have a deleterious impact on the credibility of the justice system. Regardless of the view that this court may hold in relation to the intervention applications files, that view must yield to the view which better subserve to preserve the credibility of the system, which credibility derives not just from fairness in fact, but equally importantly, from fairness in perception."

This matter pertains to the plea files by Tanha against the alleged media leak in his confession statement in relation to the Delhi riots of February 2020.

He has alleged that the sensitive information was leaked to the media houses by the Police. The media house may be directed to take down the sensitive information, the plea said.

This case in connection with the investigation of the larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots of February 2020. The case was initially registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

Later on, the investigation was transferred to the special cell. The sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were also invoked. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)