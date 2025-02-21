Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kuma on Friday visited the Akhnoor sector in Jammu region to review the operational readiness of the troops.

Lt Gen Kumar was accompanied by Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Jammu-based White Knight Corps.

The army commander's visit to Akhnoor came 10 days after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated by suspected terrorists killed two army personnel, including a captain, near the Line of Control in the sector.

"The army commander took stock of the situation along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector and was briefed on the assertive stance and prophylactic measures taken during the last few weeks by the formation," the Udhampur-based Northern Command said in a post on X.

