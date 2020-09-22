New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): For providing additional healthcare facility to the people of Delhi NCR, Northern Railway on the demand of the state government is providing 503 isolation coaches equivalent to 8,048 beds as COVID Care Centres at nine different stations of Delhi area.

The nine stations include Anand Vihar Terminal, Shakurbasti, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Safdarjung, Delhi Shahdara, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Badli and Tughlakabad.

Also Read | India, China Agree to ‘Stop Sending More Troops on Frontline’ Amid LAC Row, Says Joint Statement After Military Talks.

According to an official release, all these stations have good infrastructure for maintaining these coaches and also proper approach roads for the movement of ambulances etc.

Rajiv Chaudhry, General Manager Northern and North Central Railways informed that a total number of 606 patients have been admitted at Shakurbasti COVID Care Center till date, out of which 487 have been discharged/shifted and 119 patient are still undergoing treatment there. (ANI)

Also Read | Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Moves Supreme Court to Quash Summons Issued by Delhi Assembly in Hate Speech Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)