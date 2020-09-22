New Delhi, September 22: India and China issued a joint statement on Tuesday, several hours after the sixth round of military talks between the two sides concluded. The Himalayan neighbours stressed on stabilising the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), while agreeing that more troops should not be sent to the frontline by either sides. Amid China’s Bumpy Rise, President Xi Jinping Faces Delicate Moment at Annual Gatherings of World Leaders at United Nations.

The joint statement claimed that the Corps Commanders of India and China agreed to "earnestly implement" the consensus reached by Foreign Ministers of both the countries during their meeting in Moscow earlier this month.

Communication lines would be strengthened to avoid "misunderstandings and misjudgements" on the ground, the statement said. The military leaders agreed to "stop sending more troops to the frontline", it added.

Both sides also resolved to refrain from taking steps that may "unilaterally" change the situation on the ground or end up "further complicating" the situation at the LAC.

Read Full Joint Statement Issued by India and China

The sixth Corps Commander-level meeting, in which India was led by Lt General Harinder Singh, began in Moldo region on Chinese side of the LAC at 10 am on Monday. The meeting continued till past the midnight. In the joint statement issued today, it was stated that a seventh round of military talks would also be held shortly.

The tensions in eastern sector of Ladakh border erupted since April-May, when the Chinese attempted to make incursions. The row flared up on June 15-16, when a physical clash led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. On August 29, the Indian side averted an attempt of the Chinese side to unilaterally change status quo in Pangong Tso region.

